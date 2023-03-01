Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (18-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (17-11) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Memphis squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Tigers head into this matchup after a 69-68 win over SMU on Sunday.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 68, Tulane 61

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers took down the Houston Cougars (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 45-44 win on February 15 -- their best win of the season.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 77) on January 6

69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 77) on February 26

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 25

70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 134) on February 4

69-44 on the road over Tulsa (No. 136) on February 18

Memphis Performance Insights