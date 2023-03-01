Lipscomb vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-10) at Allen Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-61, with heavily favored FGCU taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Bisons are coming off of a 65-50 victory over Austin Peay in their last game on Saturday.
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 75, Lipscomb 61
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bisons took down the No. 127-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, 84-66, on November 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 20
- 65-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on February 25
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on January 14
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on January 5
- 74-65 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on February 2
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons' +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (195th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Lipscomb is scoring 68.6 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (70.4 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
- The Lady Bisons are posting 69.5 points per game this season at home, which is 3.4 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (72.9).
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb is giving up 60.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 69.9.
- The Lady Bisons have been putting up 70 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 70.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
