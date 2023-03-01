Wednesday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-10) at Allen Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-61, with heavily favored FGCU taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Bisons are coming off of a 65-50 victory over Austin Peay in their last game on Saturday.

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 75, Lipscomb 61

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bisons took down the No. 127-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, 84-66, on November 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 20

65-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on February 25

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on January 14

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on January 5

74-65 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Lipscomb Performance Insights