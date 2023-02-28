The Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) will look to Ja Morant (ninth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game) when they try to hold off LeBron James (seventh in the NBA with 29.5 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 8.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 8.5)

Lakers (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Grizzlies have had less success against the spread than the Lakers this year, recording an ATS record of 27-29-3, compared to the 29-30-2 mark of the Lakers.

Memphis covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Memphis does it in fewer games (44.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (50.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 18-26, while the Grizzlies are 35-12 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

So far this season, Memphis is averaging 115.9 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.9 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

This season, the Grizzlies rank 13th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

So far this season, the Grizzlies are sinking 11.3 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.3% (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Memphis has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 73.9% are two-pointers and 26.1% are threes.

