The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) will try to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (14-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Commodores' 67.2 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Vanderbilt has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.

Vanderbilt is 12-5 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

The 67.1 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Commodores allow.

When Auburn puts up more than 70.6 points, it is 11-2.

Auburn's record is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The Tigers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 16.6% lower than the Commodores allow to opponents (53.3%).

The Commodores' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Tigers have conceded.

Vanderbilt Schedule