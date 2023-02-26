The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) will try to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (14-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Commodores' 67.2 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Vanderbilt has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Vanderbilt is 12-5 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • The 67.1 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Commodores allow.
  • When Auburn puts up more than 70.6 points, it is 11-2.
  • Auburn's record is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Tigers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 16.6% lower than the Commodores allow to opponents (53.3%).
  • The Commodores' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Tigers have conceded.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Alabama L 88-70 Foster Auditorium
2/19/2023 Kentucky W 79-57 Memorial Gymnasium
2/23/2023 LSU L 82-63 Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

