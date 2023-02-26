Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers (14-13) and Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) squaring off at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Commodores' last game was an 82-63 loss to LSU on Thursday.
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Auburn 71, Vanderbilt 64
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- Against the Columbia Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Commodores captured their best win of the season on November 13, a 74-63 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Commodores are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Vanderbilt is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 188th-most in the nation.
Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-70 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 9
- 79-57 at home over Kentucky (No. 109) on February 19
- 75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 8
- 88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 130) on January 29
- 82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 135) on November 7
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -99 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball), and allow 70.6 per outing (316th in college basketball).
- Vanderbilt has averaged 1.7 fewer points in SEC play (65.5) than overall (67.2).
- At home the Commodores are scoring 68.9 points per game, 4.2 more than they are averaging away (64.7).
- In 2022-23 Vanderbilt is conceding 8.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (75.2).
- The Commodores have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 67.0 points per contest, 0.2 fewer points their than season average of 67.2.
