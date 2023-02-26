Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers (14-13) and Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) squaring off at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Commodores' last game was an 82-63 loss to LSU on Thursday.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 71, Vanderbilt 64

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

Against the Columbia Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Commodores captured their best win of the season on November 13, a 74-63 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Commodores are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Vanderbilt is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 188th-most in the nation.

Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins

78-70 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 9

79-57 at home over Kentucky (No. 109) on February 19

75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 8

88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 130) on January 29

82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 135) on November 7

Vanderbilt Performance Insights