Sunday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-10) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-17) matching up at Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-62 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Lady Volunteers enter this contest on the heels of a 73-60 loss to South Carolina on Thursday.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 62

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers beat the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes in a 69-51 win on November 25, which was their best victory of the season.

The Lady Volunteers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Tennessee has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 33) on January 1

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 5

87-67 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights