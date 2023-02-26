Tennessee vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-10) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-17) matching up at Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-62 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Lady Volunteers enter this contest on the heels of a 73-60 loss to South Carolina on Thursday.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 62
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers beat the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes in a 69-51 win on November 25, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Lady Volunteers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.
- Tennessee has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 33) on January 1
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 5
- 87-67 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 16
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers have a +314 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.
- Tennessee has averaged 0.9 fewer points in SEC games (76.1) than overall (77.0).
- At home, the Lady Volunteers average 77.7 points per game. Away, they score 75.7.
- At home, Tennessee gives up 63.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 72.3.
- While the Lady Volunteers are scoring 77.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 74.8 points per contest.
