The Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SMU Mustangs (16-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Memphis vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers score 10 more points per game (68.3) than the Mustangs give up (58.3).
  • Memphis is 13-3 when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
  • Memphis has put together a 15-4 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • The Mustangs put up 64.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 61.2 the Lady Tigers allow.
  • SMU has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • SMU is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.
  • This year the Mustangs are shooting 37.9% from the field, nine% lower than the Lady Tigers concede.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 33.3% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Mustangs allow.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 @ Houston W 45-44 Fertitta Center
2/18/2023 @ Tulsa W 69-44 Donald W. Reynolds Center
2/22/2023 Cincinnati W 64-53 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
2/26/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
3/1/2023 Tulane - Elma Roane Fieldhouse

