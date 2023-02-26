How to Watch the Memphis vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the SMU Mustangs (16-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Memphis vs. SMU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers score 10 more points per game (68.3) than the Mustangs give up (58.3).
- Memphis is 13-3 when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
- Memphis has put together a 15-4 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
- The Mustangs put up 64.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 61.2 the Lady Tigers allow.
- SMU has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- SMU is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.
- This year the Mustangs are shooting 37.9% from the field, nine% lower than the Lady Tigers concede.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 33.3% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Mustangs allow.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Houston
|W 45-44
|Fertitta Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Tulsa
|W 69-44
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|2/22/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 64-53
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|2/26/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
