Memphis vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the SMU Mustangs (16-9) and the Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) facing off at Moody Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Lady Tigers enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-53 win against Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 63, Memphis 62
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers captured their signature win of the season on January 6, when they secured an 80-51 victory over the SMU Mustangs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Memphis is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 77) on February 15
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 25
- 69-44 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 18
- 64-53 at home over Temple (No. 137) on January 21
- 70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 143) on February 4
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.3 points per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (97th in college basketball).
- Memphis has averaged 6.5 fewer points in AAC action (61.8) than overall (68.3).
- At home, the Lady Tigers average 70.1 points per game. On the road, they average 67.8.
- At home, Memphis allows 59.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 61.3.
- The Lady Tigers have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, posting 60.8 points per contest, 7.5 fewer points their than season average of 68.3.
