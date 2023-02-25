UT Martin vs. Morehead State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-18) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Skyhawks enter this contest on the heels of a 75-59 win over Tennessee State on Thursday.
UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
UT Martin vs. Morehead State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 66, Morehead State 59
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- Against the Vanderbilt Commodores on December 4, the Skyhawks registered their signature win of the season, a 66-54 road victory.
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 221) on December 14
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on November 23
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on February 6
- 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 258) on November 14
- 77-58 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 5
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 63.8 points per game (206th in college basketball) and conceding 64.3 (178th in college basketball).
- UT Martin averages the same amount of points in OVC play as overall, 63.8 points per game.
- The Skyhawks are scoring more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (61.6).
- At home, UT Martin allows 63.9 points per game. Away, it allows 64.6.
- The Skyhawks are putting up 68.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 63.8.
