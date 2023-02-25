Saturday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (21-6) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-9) at Lantz Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Eastern Illinois securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 78-57 win over Southern Indiana in their most recent game on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 67, Tennessee Tech 66

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles captured their best win of the season on November 7 by claiming a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 69-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Tennessee Tech has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 7

74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 18

75-70 at home over Samford (No. 233) on November 14

71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on February 4

76-72 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 21

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights