Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (21-6) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-9) at Lantz Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Eastern Illinois securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 78-57 win over Southern Indiana in their most recent game on Thursday.
Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 67, Tennessee Tech 66
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles captured their best win of the season on November 7 by claiming a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 69-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Tennessee Tech has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 7
- 74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 18
- 75-70 at home over Samford (No. 233) on November 14
- 71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on February 4
- 76-72 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and giving up 63.1 per contest, 145th in college basketball) and have a +175 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Tennessee Tech is averaging more points (71.6 per game) than it is overall (69.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Golden Eagles average 74 points per game. On the road, they average 64.9.
- Tennessee Tech concedes 61 points per game at home, and 65.5 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles are putting up 74.1 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.