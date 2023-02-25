Saturday's SEC schedule will see the Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 9-6 SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 28 times this season.

South Carolina has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Gamecocks games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 10th-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Volunteers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.

With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.