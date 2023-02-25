A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) host the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Lady Techsters are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Raiders, winners of four in a row.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Raiders put up 13.2 more points per game (74) than the Lady Techsters give up (60.8).
  • Middle Tennessee has an 18-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • The Lady Techsters score 66.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 56 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • When Louisiana Tech scores more than 56 points, it is 17-6.
  • Louisiana Tech's record is 15-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.
  • The Lady Techsters are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Lady Raiders concede to opponents (35.7%).
  • The Lady Raiders shoot 39.3% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 UAB W 63-42 Murphy Athletic Center
2/16/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 85-77 FAU Arena
2/18/2023 @ Florida International W 85-46 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
2/25/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
3/2/2023 North Texas - Murphy Athletic Center
3/4/2023 UTEP - Murphy Athletic Center

