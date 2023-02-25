Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) going head to head at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Raiders' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 85-46 win over Florida International.
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 71, Louisiana Tech 58
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Techsters are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 60) on December 10
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 14
- 85-56 at home over Rice (No. 89) on January 11
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 89) on December 20
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders put up 74 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 56 per contest (23rd in college basketball). They have a +468 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18 points per game.
- In C-USA games, Middle Tennessee has averaged 0.6 fewer points (73.4) than overall (74) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Raiders average 74.1 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.
- At home, Middle Tennessee allows 51.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 59.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Raiders are posting 70.5 points per contest, 3.5 fewer points than their season average (74).
