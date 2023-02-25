Saturday's contest that pits the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-11) against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on February 25.

The Lady Mocs came out on top in their most recent outing 62-44 against Western Carolina on Thursday.

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 63, UNC Greensboro 58

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Lady Mocs' best victory this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings. The Lady Mocs secured the 73-62 win at home on February 4.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 150) on January 5

64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 164) on February 9

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 164) on January 14

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 212) on December 15

72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on November 21

Chattanooga Performance Insights