Belmont vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Curb Event Center has the Drake Bulldogs (17-8) taking on the Belmont Bruins (18-10) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for Drake, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Bruins took care of business in their last matchup 82-77 against Northern Iowa on Thursday.
Belmont vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 71, Belmont 69
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- When the Bruins took down the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 82-77 on February 23, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Bruins have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 54) on January 8
- 68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on February 19
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 20
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 110) on December 20
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 145) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins average 70.6 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a +142 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- With 72.4 points per game in MVC tilts, Belmont is putting up 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (70.6 PPG).
- The Bruins are posting 75.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, Belmont is ceding 63.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 66.4.
- The Bruins have been racking up 77.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much higher than the 70.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.