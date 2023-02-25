Saturday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (16-10) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-10) at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with Austin Peay coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on February 25.

Last time out, the Governors bested the Lady Bisons 76-71 on Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Lipscomb 61

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors' signature win this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings. The Governors brought home the 53-46 win at a neutral site on November 22.

The Governors have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on December 13

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on November 12

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 12

76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 183) on February 23

82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on February 4

Austin Peay Performance Insights