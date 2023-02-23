The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) take on the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 70.2 the Commodores give up to opponents.
  • When LSU allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 20-0.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, LSU is 21-0.
  • The Commodores record 67.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
  • Vanderbilt has a 12-10 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • Vanderbilt's record is 12-11 when it allows fewer than 85.3 points.
  • The Commodores shoot 36.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Lady Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-59 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/16/2023 @ Alabama L 88-70 Foster Auditorium
2/19/2023 Kentucky W 79-57 Memorial Gymnasium
2/23/2023 LSU - Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

