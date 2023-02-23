Thursday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) and Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

In their last game on Sunday, the Commodores claimed a 79-57 victory over Kentucky.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Vanderbilt 61

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

When the Commodores beat the Columbia Lions, the No. 37 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-63 on November 13, it was their season's signature win.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Commodores are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Vanderbilt has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the nation. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins

78-70 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 9

79-57 at home over Kentucky (No. 110) on February 19

88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on January 29

75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on December 8

82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 133) on November 7

Vanderbilt Performance Insights