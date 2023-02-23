A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lady Volunteers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won 27 in a row.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up 15.7 more points per game (82.0) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.3).

South Carolina has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

South Carolina has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

The Lady Volunteers put up 28.1 more points per game (77.6) than the Gamecocks allow (49.5).

Tennessee is 20-9 when scoring more than 49.5 points.

Tennessee's record is 20-6 when it allows fewer than 82.0 points.

This year the Lady Volunteers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

The Gamecocks make 47.0% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Schedule