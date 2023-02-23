Thursday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-16) and Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-15) matching up at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Martin, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Tigers' last outing on Saturday ended in an 87-83 victory over SIU-Edwardsville.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 73, Tennessee State 61

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 74-64 victory over the Lipscomb Lady Bisons on December 3.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Skyhawks are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on February 11

71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 224) on January 12

74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 272) on November 27

59-55 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 273) on February 2

87-83 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on February 18

Tennessee State Performance Insights