Tennessee vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) at 7:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for South Carolina.
The Lady Volunteers enter this game after an 83-76 victory against Auburn on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 73, Tennessee 63
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' best win of the season came in a 69-51 victory versus the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on January 1
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 5
- 74-65 at home over UMass (No. 47) on November 10
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball) and have a +327 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Tennessee tallies fewer points per game (77.2) than its overall average (77.6).
- Offensively the Lady Volunteers have performed better in home games this season, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game in road games.
- Defensively, Tennessee has played better in home games this year, allowing 62.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Volunteers have been racking up 75.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 77.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
