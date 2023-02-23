Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-9) and Austin Peay Governors (15-10) matching up at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Bisons head into this game on the heels of a 68-52 win over Stetson on Saturday.
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lipscomb 64, Austin Peay 62
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Bisons beat the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, who are ranked No. 133 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 84-66, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 20
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 5
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 14
- 74-65 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 2
- 61-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on February 9
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 70.6 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 199th in college basketball) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.
- Lipscomb's offense has been less effective in ASUN tilts this year, scoring 68.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.6 PPG.
- The Lady Bisons are averaging 69.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (73.5).
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb is surrendering 59.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 71.3.
- On offense, the Lady Bisons have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 70.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 70.6 they've put up over the course of this year.
