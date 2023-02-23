Thursday's contest between the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-9) and Austin Peay Governors (15-10) matching up at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Bisons head into this game on the heels of a 68-52 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 64, Austin Peay 62

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Bisons beat the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, who are ranked No. 133 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 84-66, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 20

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 5

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 14

74-65 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 2

61-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on February 9

Lipscomb Performance Insights