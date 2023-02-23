East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-7) against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Buccaneers took care of business in their most recent game 66-63 against Furman on Saturday.
East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 66, UNC Greensboro 57
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores in a 44-31 win on December 1. It was their signature win of the season.
- East Tennessee State has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 168) on February 11
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 170) on January 21
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 170) on February 16
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on November 17
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 200) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers' +251 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per outing (14th in college basketball).
- In conference play, East Tennessee State is putting up more points (65.9 per game) than it is overall (63.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Buccaneers average 65.4 points per game. On the road, they score 62.9.
- At home East Tennessee State is allowing 50.2 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than it is on the road (59.7).
- While the Buccaneers are averaging 63.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 68.9 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.