Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Ramsey Center has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-11) squaring off against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-51 win for heavily favored Chattanooga.
The Lady Mocs fell in their last matchup 72-53 against Wofford on Saturday.
Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Chattanooga vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 67, Western Carolina 51
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Mocs defeated the No. 135-ranked (according to our computer rankings) East Tennessee State Buccaneers, 73-62, on February 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 135) on January 5
- 64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 168) on February 9
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 168) on January 14
- 72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on November 21
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 230) on December 15
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs put up 59.1 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 55.8 per contest (23rd in college basketball). They have a +91 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- Chattanooga has averaged 1 more points in SoCon action (60.1) than overall (59.1).
- At home the Lady Mocs are scoring 61.9 points per game, 5.3 more than they are averaging away (56.6).
- Chattanooga is conceding fewer points at home (55.4 per game) than away (56.1).
- The Lady Mocs are averaging 61.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 59.1.
