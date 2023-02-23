Thursday's contest features the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-7) and the Belmont Bruins (17-10) clashing at Curb Event Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for Northern Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

The Bruins won their last game 68-58 against Missouri State on Sunday.

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 69, Belmont 68

Belmont Schedule Analysis

On January 8, the Bruins captured their best win of the season, a 67-61 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bruins are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on February 19

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 20

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 108) on December 20

64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on February 2

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 26

Belmont Performance Insights