Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-9) against the Austin Peay Governors (15-10) at Allen Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Lipscomb. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Governors head into this matchup following a 55-42 loss to FGCU on Saturday.
Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lipscomb 64, Austin Peay 62
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors' best win this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 126) in our computer rankings. The Governors brought home the 53-46 win at a neutral site on November 22.
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 139) on December 13
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on November 12
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 12
- 82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 4
- 65-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on January 14
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 59.7 points per game, 281st in college basketball, and giving up 55.6 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Austin Peay has averaged 61.0 points per game in ASUN play, and 59.7 overall.
- At home the Governors are scoring 63.0 points per game, 3.9 more than they are averaging away (59.1).
- At home, Austin Peay allows 51.3 points per game. Away, it allows 58.9.
- Over their past 10 games, the Governors are scoring 63.4 points per game, 3.7 more than their season average (59.7).
