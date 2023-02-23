Thursday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (18-9) against the Austin Peay Governors (15-10) at Allen Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Lipscomb. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Governors head into this matchup following a 55-42 loss to FGCU on Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 64, Austin Peay 62

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors' best win this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 126) in our computer rankings. The Governors brought home the 53-46 win at a neutral site on November 22.

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 139) on December 13

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on November 12

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on January 12

82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on February 4

65-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on January 14

Austin Peay Performance Insights