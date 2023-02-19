Sunday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-7) and Belmont Bruins (16-10) matching up at JQH Arena has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Bruins head into this contest on the heels of an 80-70 victory against Southern Illinois on Friday.

Belmont vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Belmont vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 68, Belmont 67

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins' signature victory of the season came against the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Bruins registered the 67-61 road win on January 8.

According to the RPI, the Lady Bears have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 92) on January 20

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 104) on December 20

64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 144) on February 2

56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 159) on November 9

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 26

Belmont Performance Insights