Tyrin Lawrence is a player to watch when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) meet at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Vanderbilt's Last Game

In its previous game, Vanderbilt beat the South Carolina on Tuesday, 75-64. Liam Robbins scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed zero assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Liam Robbins 24 8 0 0 2 3 Ezra Manjon 15 4 6 0 0 0 Tyrin Lawrence 11 7 2 1 0 1

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Robbins leads the Commodores with 14.7 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.1 assists.

Lawrence is posting 11.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Ezra Manjon paces the Commodores at 3.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 8.8 points.

Jordan Wright is putting up 10 points, 2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Myles Stute puts up 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)