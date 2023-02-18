Saturday's game at Memorial Gymnasium has the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) going head to head against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-69 win for Auburn, so it should be a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 72, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-2.7)

Auburn (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Vanderbilt has gone 12-12-0 against the spread, while Auburn's ATS record this season is 12-11-0. The Commodores have a 14-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 12-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Vanderbilt is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Auburn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 71.4 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and giving up 71.7 (235th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt pulls down 34 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Vanderbilt connects on 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Commodores average 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (199th in college basketball), and give up 93.5 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (26th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (351st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.