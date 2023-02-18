Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-9) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15) at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tennessee Tech squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 77-76 win against SIU-Edwardsville in their last game on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 70, UT Martin 62

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Skyhawks beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 66-54 on December 4.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 230) on December 14

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 256) on February 6

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on November 23

68-56 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 28

63-60 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Martin Performance Insights