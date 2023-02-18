UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-9) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15) at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tennessee Tech squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Skyhawks are coming off of a 77-76 win against SIU-Edwardsville in their last game on Thursday.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 70, UT Martin 62
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Skyhawks beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 66-54 on December 4.
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 230) on December 14
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 256) on February 6
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on November 23
- 68-56 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 28
- 63-60 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 14
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks put up 63.3 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (172nd in college basketball). They have a -19 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, UT Martin has put up 63 points per game in OVC play, and 63.3 overall.
- At home, the Skyhawks score 65.5 points per game. Away, they score 61.5.
- At home, UT Martin allows 64.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 63.9.
- Over their last 10 games, the Skyhawks are posting 66.2 points per game, 2.9 more than their season average (63.3).
