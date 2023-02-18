Saturday's contest features the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (10-15) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-18) squaring off at Gentry Complex in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-68 victory for Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured a 61-49 win against Morehead State.

Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 71, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 74-64 victory over the Lipscomb Lady Bisons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in our computer rankings.

Tennessee State has eight losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on February 11

71-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 12

74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 259) on November 27

59-55 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on February 2

61-49 on the road over Morehead State (No. 318) on February 16

Tennessee State Performance Insights