Rupp Arena is where the Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) and Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) will match up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Cason Wallace and Zakai Zeigler are players to watch for the Wildcats and Volunteers, respectively.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its most recent game against the Alabama, 68-59, on Wednesday. Santiago Vescovi led the way with 15 points, and also had eight boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santiago Vescovi 15 8 1 3 0 3 Zakai Zeigler 15 0 8 2 0 3 Jonas Aidoo 12 11 0 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Zeigler is averaging a team-leading 5.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 37.1% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Vescovi is averaging team highs in points (12.3 per game) and assists (2.7). And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Olivier Nkamhoua is posting 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Volunteers get 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Julian Phillips.

Jonas Aidoo is averaging a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 5.0 points and 0.9 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)