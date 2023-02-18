Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (21-4) and Florida International Panthers (12-12) matching up at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 76-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Raiders are coming off of an 85-77 victory against Florida Atlantic in their last outing on Thursday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Florida International 58

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Lady Raiders claimed their best win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Middle Tennessee is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 65) on December 10

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on November 16

79-54 over Missouri State (No. 93) on November 26

85-56 at home over Rice (No. 95) on January 11

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights