Memphis vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (15-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-9) at Donald W. Reynolds Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Memphis securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Tigers' last game on Wednesday ended in a 45-44 win over Houston.
Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Memphis vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 67, Tulsa 65
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers notched their best win of the season on February 15, a 45-44 road victory.
- Memphis has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 79) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 25
- 64-53 at home over Temple (No. 126) on January 21
- 70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 130) on February 4
- 73-71 on the road over Towson (No. 138) on December 13
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game, 124th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.2 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- In AAC games, Memphis has averaged 7.4 fewer points (61.0) than overall (68.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are averaging 3.0 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (67.6).
- At home, Memphis allows 60.2 points per game. On the road, it gives up 62.8.
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, posting 60.2 points per contest, 8.2 fewer points their than season average of 68.4.
