Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at SIU Arena has the Belmont Bruins (15-10) going head to head against the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-14) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Belmont.
The Bruins came out on top in their last game 81-69 against Indiana State on Sunday.
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 74, Southern Illinois 66
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- On January 8 versus the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings, the Bruins claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-61 victory on the road.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 20
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 101) on December 20
- 64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 143) on February 2
- 56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 9
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 26
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game, with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 per outing (209th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Belmont has put up 71.5 points per game in MVC action, and 69.8 overall.
- At home, the Bruins score 74.6 points per game. Away, they average 64.1.
- Belmont is conceding fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (66.9).
- The Bruins have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 72.5 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average of 69.8.
