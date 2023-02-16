The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) face the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.9 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
  • Tennessee has a 17-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, Tennessee is 17-7.
  • The Razorbacks average 73.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.
  • Arkansas has a 16-5 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.
  • Arkansas has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Razorbacks shoot 40.4% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede defensively.
  • The Lady Volunteers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Ole Miss W 65-51 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/6/2023 @ Mississippi State L 91-90 Humphrey Coliseum
2/12/2023 Vanderbilt W 86-59 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/16/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 Auburn - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 South Carolina - Thompson-Boling Arena

