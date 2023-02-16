The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) face the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.9 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

Tennessee has a 17-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Tennessee is 17-7.

The Razorbacks average 73.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.

Arkansas has a 16-5 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.

Arkansas has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.

The Razorbacks shoot 40.4% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede defensively.

The Lady Volunteers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

