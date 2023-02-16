How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Lindenwood Lions (9-18, 4-10 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6 OVC) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Tennessee Tech vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% the Lions allow to opponents.
- Tennessee Tech has a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 217th.
- The Golden Eagles put up just 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Lions allow (71.6).
- When Tennessee Tech totals more than 71.6 points, it is 9-5.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee Tech is posting 79.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 16.1 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (63.8).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles are ceding 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 76.8.
- In home games, Tennessee Tech is averaging 2.5 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.4). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 82-80
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 84-69
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 67-53
|Gentry Complex
|2/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/18/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.