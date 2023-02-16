Tennessee vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) matching up at Bud Walton Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lady Volunteers claimed an 86-59 win over Vanderbilt.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 69, Arkansas 67
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-51.
- The Lady Volunteers have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.
- Tennessee has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 99-64 at home over UCF (No. 9) on December 14
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on January 15
- 77-67 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on December 29
- 74-56 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 19
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and conceding 65.9 per contest, 228th in college basketball) and have a +300 scoring differential.
- Tennessee has averaged 1.1 fewer points in SEC action (75.9) than overall (77.0).
- At home, the Lady Volunteers score 78.5 points per game. Away, they average 74.3.
- Tennessee allows 61.8 points per game at home, and 73.0 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Volunteers are putting up 73.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 77.0.
