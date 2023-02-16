Lipscomb vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (17-8) matching up at Alico Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-50 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Bisons' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 78-73 victory over North Florida.
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Lipscomb vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 81, Lipscomb 50
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 20, the Lady Bisons picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-69 road victory.
- The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 14
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 5
- 84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 29
- 78-73 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on February 11
- 69-63 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on January 7
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game, with a +150 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per outing (207th in college basketball).
- Lipscomb scores fewer points in conference action (69.4 per game) than overall (71.1).
- The Lady Bisons are scoring fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (75.0).
- In 2022-23 Lipscomb is giving up 13.0 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than on the road (72.3).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Bisons are averaging 68.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 71.1.
