Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (17-8) matching up at Alico Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-50 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Bisons' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 78-73 victory over North Florida.

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Lipscomb vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 81, Lipscomb 50

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 20, the Lady Bisons picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-69 road victory.

The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 14

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 5

84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 29

78-73 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on February 11

69-63 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Lipscomb Performance Insights