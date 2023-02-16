Austin Peay vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (11-15) and Austin Peay Governors (15-8) matching up at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Governors' most recent game was a 55-52 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stetson 63, Austin Peay 59
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Governors took down the Murray State Racers 71-67 on December 13.
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-46 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 7
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 12
- 77-35 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on February 9
- 53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on November 22
- 61-52 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 61 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 55.7 per contest (25th in college basketball).
- Austin Peay scores more in conference action (63.5 points per game) than overall (61).
- At home the Governors are scoring 63 points per game, 1.1 more than they are averaging on the road (61.9).
- At home, Austin Peay concedes 51.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 59.9.
- The Governors have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 65.6 points per contest, 4.6 more than their season average of 61.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.