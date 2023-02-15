Tyus Jones and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-109 loss to the Celtics (his most recent game) Jones put up four points.

Below we will look at Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.0 6.0 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.4 Assists 2.5 4.6 3.9 PRA -- 16.9 12.3 PR -- 12.3 8.4 3PM 0.5 1.4 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyus Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Tyus Jones has made 3.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.6% of his team's total makes.

Jones is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.7 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Jazz are 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.1 assists per game.

The Jazz concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 34 21 2 6 2 0 4 10/31/2022 27 12 2 2 2 0 1 10/29/2022 33 23 1 10 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.