The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) take the floor in a game with no set line at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Tennessee's 22 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

So far this season, the Volunteers have put together a 12-11-0 record against the spread.

Alabama sports a 16-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 12-11-0 mark from Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 72.5 155.9 56.3 125 133.6 Alabama 83.4 155.9 68.7 125 149.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of Volunteers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Volunteers have put together a 5-7-0 ATS record in conference games so far this year.

The Volunteers score only 3.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.7).

Tennessee is 11-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 12-11-0 10-13-0 Alabama 16-6-0 10-12-0

Tennessee vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Alabama 11-2 Home Record 12-0 4-3 Away Record 8-1 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.3 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

