Memphis vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (10-13) taking on the Memphis Lady Tigers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-56 win as our model heavily favors Houston.
The Lady Tigers head into this contest after a 50-48 win over UCF on Saturday.
Memphis vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Memphis vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 67, Memphis 56
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- Against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season on February 11, a 50-48 home victory.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-71 on the road over Towson (No. 75) on December 13
- 89-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 22
- 64-53 at home over Temple (No. 105) on January 21
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 6
- 70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 127) on February 4
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 63.0 per contest (140th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Memphis is putting up fewer points (62.6 per game) than it is overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Tigers are putting up more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69.9).
- Memphis allows 60.2 points per game at home, and 64.7 away.
- The Lady Tigers have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, tallying 62.6 points per contest, 6.8 fewer points their than season average of 69.4.
