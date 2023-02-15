The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) will visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (14-13, 7-7 SoCon) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

East Tennessee State is 10-5 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 93rd.

The Buccaneers put up an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.4 the Catamounts give up.

East Tennessee State is 9-14 when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State is putting up more points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (67.2).

The Buccaneers concede 68.2 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.

East Tennessee State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (32.1%).

East Tennessee State Schedule