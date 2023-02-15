The Evansville Purple Aces (5-22, 1-15 MVC) hope to end an 11-game road losing streak at the Belmont Bruins (18-9, 11-5 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Belmont vs. Evansville matchup.

Belmont vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Belmont vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Belmont Moneyline Evansville Moneyline
BetMGM Belmont (-16.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Belmont (-16.5) 147.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Belmont (-16.5) 148.5 -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Belmont (-16.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Belmont vs. Evansville Betting Trends

  • Belmont is 13-11-2 ATS this season.
  • A total of 14 out of the Bruins' 26 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Evansville has covered nine times in 27 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Purple Aces' 27 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Belmont Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Belmont is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (125th).
  • The Bruins have had the 22nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +30000 at the start of the season to +50000.
  • Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

