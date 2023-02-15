The Evansville Purple Aces (5-22, 1-15 MVC) hope to end an 11-game road losing streak at the Belmont Bruins (18-9, 11-5 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Belmont vs. Evansville matchup.

Belmont vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Belmont vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Belmont is 13-11-2 ATS this season.

A total of 14 out of the Bruins' 26 games this season have gone over the point total.

Evansville has covered nine times in 27 games with a spread this season.

In the Purple Aces' 27 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Belmont Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Belmont is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (125th).

The Bruins have had the 22nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +30000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

