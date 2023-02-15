Belmont vs. Evansville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Evansville Purple Aces (5-22, 1-15 MVC) hope to end an 11-game road losing streak at the Belmont Bruins (18-9, 11-5 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Belmont vs. Evansville matchup.
Belmont vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Belmont vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Belmont Moneyline
|Evansville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Belmont (-16.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Belmont (-16.5)
|147.5
|-2100
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Belmont (-16.5)
|148.5
|-2500
|+1200
|Tipico
|Belmont (-16.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
Belmont vs. Evansville Betting Trends
- Belmont is 13-11-2 ATS this season.
- A total of 14 out of the Bruins' 26 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Evansville has covered nine times in 27 games with a spread this season.
- In the Purple Aces' 27 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Belmont Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Belmont is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (125th).
- The Bruins have had the 22nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +30000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
