The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

In the Commodores' 23 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (56.5%).

Vanderbilt has gone 11-12-0 ATS this season.

South Carolina's .500 ATS win percentage (11-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than Vanderbilt's .478 mark (11-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 64.1 135.3 72.7 144.7 134.9 Vanderbilt 71.2 135.3 72 144.7 137.7

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Vanderbilt has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Commodores have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Vanderbilt has won seven games against the spread this year in conference play, while failing to cover five times.

The Commodores put up an average of 71.2 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Vanderbilt is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 72.7 points.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 11-11-0 11-11-0 Vanderbilt 11-12-0 13-10-0

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits

South Carolina Vanderbilt 6-6 Home Record 9-5 3-6 Away Record 3-5 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-2-0 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

