The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) after dropping six straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Vanderbilt (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Vanderbilt (-5) 138.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Vanderbilt (-4.5) 139.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Vanderbilt (-5.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has put together a 12-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Commodores and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 25 times this season.
  • South Carolina has put together a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Gamecocks games have hit the over 11 out of 25 times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Vanderbilt is 69th in college basketball. It is far below that, 85th, according to computer rankings.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +40000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

