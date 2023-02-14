The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) after dropping six straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 12-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Commodores and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 25 times this season.

South Carolina has put together a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Gamecocks games have hit the over 11 out of 25 times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Vanderbilt is 69th in college basketball. It is far below that, 85th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +40000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

