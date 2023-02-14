Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) after dropping six straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-5.5)
|138.5
|-225
|+180
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-5)
|138.5
|-210
|+180
|PointsBet
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|139.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Vanderbilt (-5.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has put together a 12-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Commodores and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 25 times this season.
- South Carolina has put together a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over 11 out of 25 times this season.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Vanderbilt is 69th in college basketball. It is far below that, 85th, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +40000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 37th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
