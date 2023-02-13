Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (19-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-13) squaring off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Rebels won their most recent outing 68-42 against Florida on Sunday.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Kentucky 63
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels captured their best win of the season on January 12 by claiming a 66-58 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Rebels have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ole Miss is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 29
- 63-50 over Dayton (No. 40) on November 21
- 68-42 at home over Florida (No. 49) on February 5
- 57-38 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 8
- 74-53 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.0 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are giving up 54.8 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball.
- Ole Miss is tallying 67.6 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (70.8).
- At home, the Rebels are posting 11.9 more points per game (76.2) than they are on the road (64.3).
- Defensively, Ole Miss has been better at home this year, surrendering 51.7 points per game, compared to 58.3 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Rebels have been putting up 66.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 70.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.