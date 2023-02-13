Monday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (19-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-13) squaring off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Rebels won their most recent outing 68-42 against Florida on Sunday.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Kentucky 63

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels captured their best win of the season on January 12 by claiming a 66-58 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ole Miss is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 29

63-50 over Dayton (No. 40) on November 21

68-42 at home over Florida (No. 49) on February 5

57-38 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 8

74-53 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 5

Ole Miss Performance Insights