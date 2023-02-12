Sunday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (17-9) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-14) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors Tennessee to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Commodores secured a 78-70 win over Arkansas.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 71, Vanderbilt 57

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

The Commodores' signature victory of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings. The Commodores secured the 78-70 home win on February 9.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Commodores are 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Vanderbilt has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 226th-most wins.

Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins

88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 29

74-63 on the road over Columbia (No. 89) on November 13

75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 8

82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 7

70-61 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 17

Vanderbilt Performance Insights