Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (17-9) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-14) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Lady Volunteers head into this game on the heels of a 91-90 loss to Mississippi State on Monday.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 71, Vanderbilt 57
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Lady Volunteers picked up their best win of the season, a 69-51 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Lady Volunteers have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fourth-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 99-64 at home over UCF (No. 9) on December 14
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on January 15
- 74-56 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 19
- 77-67 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on December 29
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers average 76.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.
- With 75 points per game in SEC action, Tennessee is putting up 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.7 PPG).
- The Lady Volunteers post 78 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- Tennessee is giving up 61.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73).
- The Lady Volunteers have been scoring 72.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 76.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
